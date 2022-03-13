BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The rising prices of groceries is pushing consumers to find alternative ways to shop.

Amalia Gracia, a local farm vendor at the Brownsville Farmers market, said produce prices are rising because of inflation and gas prices.

“The economy is heavily affected right now, gasoline, seeds, water,” she said.

Although the pricing of produce has increased elsewhere, Gracia said her business continues to stick with the same prices which now has her business in high demand.

“We continue to have customers. They are okay with our prices because everything is expensive right now,” she said.

At big chain stores, consumers will find a bag of nopalitos, cubed cactus, that costs close to three dollars but at Gracia’s vendor stand, consumers will only expect to pay two dollars.

Gracia said the price of nopalitos and other vegetables stays the same because of how she grows her produce.

“I don’t use fertilizer. I only depend on water, sun, and fresh air; no chemicals, that is why everything is organic,” she said.

According to Gracia, her farming business has helped her save on groceries but she is concerned about the future.

“A few years back everything was fine and now in just two years everything has changed with illnesses, war, and inflation,” she said. “We don’t know what things will look like next year.”

Meanwhile, Gracia said she is happy to help others save a couple of bucks to provide for their families.