As Texas moves past freezing temperatures, grocery stores face delayed restocks

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As power continues to be restored across the RGV, grocery stores are dealing with a high demand for food.

“Completely empty no milk no eggs nothing,” said Mariah Covarrubias, an RGV resident. “Milk for sure is a must. Eggs that’s also a must. Meat plenty of meat and there was none,” she said.

Covarrubias was one of the lucky few with power during the outage. However, getting food now was still a problem.

“They’re all gone. The shelves are just empty,” she said.

At H-E-B on Morgan Boulevard in Harlingen, shelves and freezers are bare as people try to shop for food.

“I got a grandmother that’s 86-years-old, and we would go to H-E-B. She’s used to drinking milk and stuff like that, and everything was real low. No milk, no eggs,” said David Sigala, an RGV resident.

His home lost power and canned foods became their family meals.

“We started up a little fire warming up our canned foods and stuff. We also used up our eggs before they went a little raw,” he said.

In a release, H-E-B said: