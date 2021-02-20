As Texas moves past freezing temperatures, grocery stores face delayed restocks

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As power continues to be restored across the RGV, grocery stores are dealing with a high demand for food.
“Completely empty no milk no eggs nothing,” said Mariah Covarrubias, an RGV resident. “Milk for sure is a must. Eggs that’s also a must. Meat plenty of meat and there was none,” she said.
Covarrubias was one of the lucky few with power during the outage. However, getting food now was still a problem.
“They’re all gone. The shelves are just empty,” she said.
At H-E-B on Morgan Boulevard in Harlingen, shelves and freezers are bare as people try to shop for food.
“I got a grandmother that’s 86-years-old, and we would go to H-E-B. She’s used to drinking milk and stuff like that, and everything was real low. No milk, no eggs,” said David Sigala, an RGV resident.
His home lost power and canned foods became their family meals.
“We started up a little fire warming up our canned foods and stuff. We also used up our eggs before they went a little raw,” he said.
In a release, H-E-B said:
The unprecedented weather event in Texas has caused disruption in the food supply chain. Like many other Texans are experiencing, this disruption is complicated by power and water outages. For H-E-B, this caused temporary impacts to manufacturing, warehousing, store operations, and the daily lives of our Partners and their families.
We understand many customers experienced power outages and lost their frozen food products. While we will improve product availability daily, it may take a few days for our stores to get back to full capacity in our frozen sections.