Art and poetry submissions needed for International Women’s Day exhibit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) is inviting artists from the Rio Grande Valley to participate in its first “Marches That Move Us” International Women’s Day exhibit.

Those hoping to submit art or poetry must do so before the February 13, 2022 deadline. Local artists, Josie Del Castillo and Carla Hughes, will be curating the exhibit.

Art can include illustrations, photography, paintings, and drawings, and must be two-dimensional, with maximum dimensions of 24 x 36, with the ability to be hung. Poetry should be up to one page long and can be in English or Spanish.

Submissions are open to all artists in the Rio Grande Valley and will be displayed at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art. The opening reception will happen on March 8, 2022, during International Women’s Day.

More information and submissions can be sent to PPST Community Engagement Manager Nubia Reyna at nubia.reyna@ppsouthtexas.org.