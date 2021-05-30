Arroyo City resort benefitting from holiday weekend, fully booked by locals

ARROYO CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Atascosa Outlook Resort and Bed and Breakfast located in Arroyo City is fully booked for the weekend, visitors are local.

KVEO spoke to Francis Wolpin, one of the resort owners, on the growing success and clientele the resort has been receiving.

“Most of my customers are from Rio Grande City to as close as Rio Hondo,” Wolpin said. “A lot of people out here don’t have waterfront access, so they come down to enjoy the fishing piers and relax and enjoy.”

Wolpin and her husband manage the resort together. Building the facility in 2005 after retiring from teaching, they had always dreamed of owning their own bed and breakfast.

“It’s a lot of fun when my ex-students check in with their grandchildren,” she said.

While over the years they have had visitors from as far as New Zealand, Wolpin said it’s usually RGV locals looking for a mini getaway.

“Birdwatching and fishing and relaxation and just family time,” said Wolpin. “All my units have their own BBQ pit, their own picnic table, so families feel comfortable.”

Although business dipped over the past year due to the pandemic. Wolpin said because of the isolation of the area and the resort’s open space they have been fortunate enough to get by.

“Anyone that was hunting for a nice place to get away without being crowded were helping to keep us going at that time,” Wolpin said.

Winter is typically the resort’s slow season, but in the past few weeks, she said business has been picking up to full or nearly full bookings and they are feeling optimistic about the trajectory.

“The prospects hopefully look better and better as everything opens up.”

Wolpin added the resort follows the COVID-19 safety practices outlines by Airbnb — which is one way to book a stay.

Atascosa Outlook Resort has a minimum two-night stay requirement, as well as weekly and monthly rentals.