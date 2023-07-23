SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in connection to the fatal Saturday night shooting was identified.

Jose Villalobos was taken into custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 1400 block of 7th Street in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, sheriffs approached a man and two victims.

Emergency Medical Services took one victim to the hospital and the second victim was airlifted.

Both victims were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The airlifted victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim is in the ICU in critical condition, deputies said.

During the investigation, Villalobos was arrested and booked at the Willacy County Jail.

Anyone with information in connection to the shooting is asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5577.