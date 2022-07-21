HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Rangers arrested a woman accused of a San Benito couple’s homicide in 2005.

Antonio and Luz Rodriguez [Source: Texas Department of Public Safety]

Antonio and Luz Rodriguez’s daughter found the dead couple on April 14, 2005, at their West Waco Street home in Cleveland, Texas.

The couple was originally from San Benito and owned and operated Rodriguez Fruit Stand and Grocery for decades.

According to a Texas DPS press release, the Cleveland PD and the Texas Rangers investigated but the case eventually went cold.

Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, of Freeport, was arrested at the parole office by the Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department in Angleton on July 8, 2022.

As the result of a qualifying conviction, Thompson-Lemoine’s DNA was collected upon entry into a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. It was submitted to the DPS crime laboratory and later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In early March 2021, Cleveland PD detectives were notified of a hit from CODIS and they requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. In 2022, the DPS lab confirmed the DNA match.

With sufficient evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder.

Thompson-Lemoine now faces Capital Murder charges for the couple’s death.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Rangers or the Cleveland PD.

Thompson-Lemoine’s bond is set at $1,000,000.