WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest was made in a Weslaco shooting that initially was described as a robbery of a puppy.

Geoffrey Luna, 26, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at the 10300 block of Mile 4 West Road, where they made contact with a 20-year-old victim who originally claimed he was robbed and shot while trying to sell an English Bulldog puppy.

The victim later revealed that he and his friend were in Weslaco selling marijuana, and that the suspects actually took the marijuana from him, authorities said.

“The victim heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot,” the release stated. “They drove off and the suspects began to chase them, till he lost control and crashed into a property.”

Authorities began seeking the public’s assistance in finding a blue Honda Accord and black Lincoln MKZ in connection to the shooting.

Two days later, on April 21, investigators received an anonymous tip stating they saw a blue Accord an hour before the shooting driven by a man known as “Jay Real,” the release stated.

Jay Real was then identified as Luna. On Tuesday, Hidalgo County deputies, with help from the U.S. Marshals, took him into custody. The release states that Luna implicated himself in the crime.

Luna was arraigned Wednesday and his bond was set at $165,500. Authorities added that Luna is pending an additional charge for deadly conduct.

The case remains under investigation.