MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who got into a fight with a friend allegedly brought his brother and father back to the scene of the fight where the three ended up stabbed in January. This week, the suspect has been arrested.

On Tuesday, Jayson Omar Perez, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to stabbings from earlier in the year. His bond was set at 225,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

The charges stem from events detailed in probable cause documents filed in February. On Jan. 22, Guillermo Gomez went to visit his friend and his girlfriend in Monte Alto. At the residence, Jayson Perez began to argue with Gomez due to unresolved issues in the past with Perez’s brother Daniel, according to the probable cause documents obtained by ValleyCentral.

Perez consequently punched Gomez and the two began to get into a physical altercation, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in the probable cause documents

When Gomez went back home, he told his father and brother about the incident, and the three men decided to go back to the residence together after the father asked Gomez to take him there. However, after they arrived, a second fight began involving the three Gomez family members and Jayson Perez, his brother and a friend, the probable cause documents stated.

During the commotion, Jayson Perez pushed Gomez’s father to the ground and Perez’s brother hit the man on the leg with a pipe, according to the probable cause documents.

Sheriff’s department records detail that Guillermo Gomez received a cut to the right side of his face; his father was stabbed in the left calf; and his brother was stabbed on the back and right arm. All three Gomez men were stabbed by Jayson Perez during the fight, according to the probably cause documents filed by the sheriff’s department.