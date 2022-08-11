MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police have made an arrest in the traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday.

A media release from McAllen Police said Joel Bello Galindo, 28, from Mission, was the driver of the SUV that struck a motorcycle in the 1500 block of South 10th St.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Oscar Fernando Hernandez Alba, 28, who died at an area hospital.

Galindo was charged with criminal negligent homicide, a 3rd-degree felony. He was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $75,000.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.