HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman accused of killing a man has delayed entering a plea in the case.

Adriana Aleman, 41, was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday to enter a plea to the murder charge she faces. However, this hearing was rescheduled to June 13.

Aleman is accused of killing Homero Longoria, 71, while she worked as a housekeeper at his McAllen home in January.

Police say they were called to the home on 34th Street in McAllen on Friday, Jan. 28 in reference to a deceased man. Aleman told authorities that “she defended herself… she had to choke him…he is not okay…not alive.”

Aleman told police that a struggle developed between her and Longoria and “she did what she had to do,” according to police at the time.

She was arrested for murder and remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $200 thousand bond. Her attorneys have filed motions to lower her bond charge and these court proceedings are ongoing.