Army soldier, Harlingen native dies in auto accident at Fort Bragg

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen native serving in the U.S. Army died during a military vehicle accident at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Pfc. Patrick Hernandez, 30, died on Monday at 12 p.m. in a Humvee accident on Butner Road on the military base. Four other people were injured during the crash.

Hernandez joined the U.S. Army in August 2020 and served as a military policeman. He recently graduated from the Airborne School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Hernandez is survived by his parents, brothers, wife, and four children.

“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

This is the second deadly crash at Fort Bragg since June when Cpl. Mojave Littlejohn, 21, was killed in a vehicle accident.