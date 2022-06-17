Edinburg, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects accused of holding up three businesses in a string of a few hours.

According to a news release, police say the first armed robbery happened at a business in the 500 block of East University Dr.

A surveillance video shows the suspects pull out a black handgun and a duffle bag. They fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Two hours later, police say two men robbed another business in the 8300 block of North Interstate 69. They also had a black handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

While police looked into these robberies, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery in the 6700 block of East Highway 107.

Investigators say the suspects in all three robberies matched each other. The gunman is described as 5’10”, weighing 170 pounds. He wore a black hoodie a large ring on his left pinky finger.

The second suspect is about 6′ tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie with the words Sharyland on the front.

Anyone who can identify the men should call Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-TIPS.