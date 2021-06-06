Argument leads to murder-suicide in Pharr, police say

by: Victoria Lopez

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A shooting left two men dead after an argument over “relationship allegations” in the city of Pharr.

The Pharr Police Department responded to the incident Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. at the 800 block of West Emil.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Roberto Ruiz, 43, had shot Isaac Montez, 18, multiple times at a close range.

The shooting occurred after the two men got into an argument “over relationship allegations with a mutual acquaintance,” according to a press release.

Montez was fatally shot by Ruiz. Ruiz died shortly after as a result of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

