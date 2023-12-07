HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As winter begins to roll in, so do cooler temperatures. The Area Agency on Aging and The Aging and Disability Resource Center are hosting a winter heater distribution event to help keep the community warm.

“We’re excited to announce that the Area Agency on Aging will be distributing space heaters to help those in need who are 60 years and older,” a release from the agency stated.

The distribution took place today at the Harlingen Convention Center.

At the event, helpers distributed heaters to those 60 years and older from Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who could use some extra warmth this winter.

Distribution is based on a first-come-first-served basis.