Are you feeling lucky? Mega Millions drawing is for an estimated $432 million

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—How about starting off 2021 with a whole lot more money? The first  Mega Millions jackpot of the year has risen to $432 million, higher than any jackpot in 2020.

An estimated $432 million ($329.7 million cash) jackpot will be offered on Tuesday night, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night.

The white balls 8, 24, 53, 68 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball 7. If won at that level, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.

Three years ago, a $451 million jackpot was won on January 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020, with two states getting their first-ever jackpot win in the game: Arizona, which took the largest prize of the year at $414 million on June 9, and Wisconsin, where a lucky winner won $120 million on September 15.

Two 2020 jackpots were won in New Jersey: $202 million on February 11 and $123 million on July 24. And on July 31, a California winner took home a $22 million prize.

