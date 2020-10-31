Are voting selfies allowed at mail-in ballots?

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows Postal Service districts across the nation are missing the agency’s own standards for on-time delivery as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – According to Texas law, the public should not be using a cell phone or any wireless communication within 100 feet of a polling device.

However, the law is not clear about having those same rules applied to mail in ballots.

According to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza, the elections office does not have any enforcement towards people using wireless communication.

“When it comes to ballot by mail, a lot of that happens outside of the polling places. Obviously, anything that they would like to do they are free to because we simply don’t have the authority with respect to those situations,” said Garza.

However, Garza expressed taking photos or videos around others at mail-in ballots is not encouraged.

“If you have someone else in your picture, please do not post that picture. It is unfair for someone to be exercising their right to vote to be tied to that exposure,” said Garza.