BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — April 1 marks the start of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced a partnership with CASA of Cameron and Willacy County in their month-long efforts to bring awareness and education to the topic of Child Abuse.

The agencies will start the month with a join Press Conference Friday, April 1 outside of the Cameron County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m.

Child Abuse Awareness Month is important because it brings light to those children who have suffered, and to those who suffer in silence with child abuse and sexual assault trauma.

The district attorney’s office wants the public to know it is never okay to harm a child in any sort of matter.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz will give an introduction. Assistant District Attorney for the Child Abuse Unit Brandy Bailey will follow and the Assistant District Attorney for the Domestic Violence Unit Art Villarreal will interject and say a few words.