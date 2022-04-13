BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has opened its applications for the annual StartUp Texas Pitch Summit.

The annual StartUp Texas Summit is a pitch competition where finalists present their business plans to a prestigious panel of industry leaders, corporate, angel, and venture investors who provide feedback and select winners, according to the StartUp Texas website.

In the past, the summit has been held virtually as the competition started in 2020 during the pandemic.

This year the event will be held in person.

The BCIC’s Director of Business Development, Nathan Burkhart, spoke with ValleyCentral on how the summit will help entrepreneurs with funding.

One business is going to be able to get $25,000 but we’re going to create an accelerated program and allow the businesses within there to go up for a demo day, which they’ll be able to get more exposure and more money through this program. Nathan Burkhart, BCIC’s Director of Busin

Individuals interested in applying must have the following requirements.

Eligibility Requirements:

Aspiring entrepreneurs who are still employed full-time

Sole Founders or Cohort Base

Founders of established companies that have raised less than 1,500,000 in funding.

Entrepreneurs are open to building an enduring business in a number of different ways,

whether through bootstrapping, funding (not a requirement), or otherwise.

Application Requirements:

Be a high-growth, early-stage company developing a product, process, or service, preferably in

an industry of bioscience, aerospace, automation, environmental and energy technologies,

human health and development, information technology and communications or materials

science and advanced manufacturing.

an industry of bioscience, aerospace, automation, environmental and energy technologies, human health and development, information technology and communications or materials science and advanced manufacturing. The company is willing to locate or partially expand its place of business within the City limits

of Brownsville, Texas.

of Brownsville, Texas. The company must be organized as a, S or C Corporation, or as a Limited Liability Company to

be eligible for investment.

be eligible for investment. Have played a major role in conceiving the company or organization

Have executive management roles within the company or organization

Own significant equity in the company

Applications for the summit close on May 13, and the summit will take place on June 1.