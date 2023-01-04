MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Leadership group is accepting applications for its second 7-month leadership course.

Mercedes Leadership Class II is a 7-month program that takes place one Friday out of the month. The course helps members enhance their leadership skills and learn about different community topics that include history, healthcare, education and more.

By the end of the program, members will develop and create a project for the community.

Those interested may contact the Mercedes Chamber of Commerce at (956) 565-2221 to apply. The application deadline is set for Friday, Jan. 27.