Applications open for Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hidalgo county texas.png

Hidalgo County logo (Source: Hidalgo County Website)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Residents of Hidalgo County will now be able to apply for an assistance program to help with mortgage and rent payments.

Hidalgo County is currently accepting applications for the Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program.

This program is designed to help residents in rural Hidalgo County, Granjeno, and Sullivan City with rent and mortgage assistance in a short-term format.

In order to be eligible, residents must have been affected by COVID-19 due to wage or job loss or an illness.

Additionally, residents must live below the 300% federal poverty line.

To apply, residents must provide a valid picture ID, birth certificate for everyone in the household, proof of COVID-19 impact, income information, mortgage or rent agreement, and a W-9 form from mortgage company or landlord.

“Those who apply will be eligible for up to two months of assistance to be paid directly to the mortgage company or landlord,” said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria.

Residents can apply for the Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program online at www.hidalgocares.org or by phone at (956)205-7058.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday