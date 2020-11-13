Applications open for Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Residents of Hidalgo County will now be able to apply for an assistance program to help with mortgage and rent payments.

Hidalgo County is currently accepting applications for the Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program.

This program is designed to help residents in rural Hidalgo County, Granjeno, and Sullivan City with rent and mortgage assistance in a short-term format.

In order to be eligible, residents must have been affected by COVID-19 due to wage or job loss or an illness.

Additionally, residents must live below the 300% federal poverty line.

To apply, residents must provide a valid picture ID, birth certificate for everyone in the household, proof of COVID-19 impact, income information, mortgage or rent agreement, and a W-9 form from mortgage company or landlord.

“Those who apply will be eligible for up to two months of assistance to be paid directly to the mortgage company or landlord,” said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria.

Residents can apply for the Hidalgo County Mortgage and Rent Relief Program online at www.hidalgocares.org or by phone at (956)205-7058.