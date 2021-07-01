Application period for Emergency Connectivity Fund begins July 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the launch of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) application period.

The news release urges local schools and libraries to apply for funding to help students, teachers, and library patrons get the tools they need to connect to the internet from home.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is an innovative new program that offers funding for schools and libraries to provide the equipment and services their communities need for remote learning.

The $7.17 billion program was authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that became law in March. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also announced that the application window will be open from July 1, 2021, until August 13, 2021.

“Nearly 17 million children across the country without Internet access,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “That’s why I supported the creation of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which will deploy broadband service and put devices into the hands of the students, teachers, and library patrons who need them.”

The ECF Program will cover costs of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons for those eligible schools and libraries, said the news release.

Schools and libraries interested in applying for funding are encouraged to visit the FCC’s informational website to check if they are eligible.