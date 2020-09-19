Appeal denied for former Indian Lake Police Chief’s tampering charge

BROWNSVILLE — A former police chief for the Indian Lake Police Department has been denied an appeal in his case and will face a penalty for tampering with government records while a member of the police department.

On Wednesday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals refused to review an appeal issued by John Chambers earlier this year.

Chambers was found guilty in April on 14 counts of tampering with government documents.

The charges state he instructed a subordinate officer to create false records showing that 14 reserve officers had taken and passed a firearms training while he was the Indian Lake Police Chief in 2015.

Chambers previously attempted to appeal the decision from the Cameron County District Court in 2017, but was denied an appeal by the 13th Court of Appeals. His next appeal attempt was with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, who now denied the appeal on Wednesday.

Chambers’s next motion is to face a sentencing hearing to see what punishment he will receive for the crime.

Chambers, who is running for Cameron County Sheriff in the 2020 election, faces up to a year in county jail for each of the 14 guilty counts.

In 2016, when Chambers ran for Cameron County Sheriff, he was removed from the Republican Party primary runoff ballot by the Cameron County Republican Party for his involvement with this charge.

There is no word if the party will remove Chambers from the ballot this year, however, Chambers is running an active campaign and has even attracted support from current Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio, who will lose his position after the 2020 election.