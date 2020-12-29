Apartment tenants get unwelcome surprise for Christmas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Residents of an apartment complex in the city of Harlingen received something very different under their trees this Christmas: sewage.

KVEO was contacted by residents of the Harlingen Estates apartment complex because water was seeping up from their floors.

“Christmas Eve the water started coming in. It was clear at first so we didn’t really know what was going on,” said one of the residents who wished to remain anonymous due to the nature of the incident.

What was going on was water was coming up from the sides of the toilet and through the floor faster than residents could mop it up.

At first, residents told Valley Central they thought it was just water, but upon closer inspection it turned out that wasn’t true.

“I was doing some research myself and finding out that it was actually raw sewage is what got me nervous,” said another resident.

Items blocking the sewage pipe is what caused the backup. They were some flushable wipes that aren’t actually flushable, and a sock.

Tenants began complaining about the water backup on Christmas Eve, but a plumber couldn’t come out to the complex until after the Christmas weekend.

“Days went by thinking that things would’ve gotten better by now but nothing has gotten resolved,” said a resident.

Previously, KVEO had interviewed residents of the same complex who were being evicted after a plumbing problem was discovered in their building.

That was six weeks ago, and a different building than the one the current plumbing problem is in.

For one of the residents, it was a rough introduction to a new apartment.

“I feel horrible about it because I don’t even have 30 days living here,” they said.

The manager of the complex didn’t wish to speak with KVE on camera.

Valley Central tried to speak with the owner of the apartment complex, but the complex is owned by an LLC in Washington state that doesn’t have a listed phone number.

While they wait for the pipe to be fixed, tenants will have to find another place to stay.

“As of today we were told that we cannot stay here, we were officially asked to leave the property,” said a resident.

Officials from the Harlingen code compliance division arrived at the apartment to inspect the complex while Valley Central was on the scene. They were unable to comment on the situation.