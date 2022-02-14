RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) visited Texas over the weekend and rallied for two democratic candidates to win their respective primary races.

Ocasio-Cortez visited San Antonio and Austin on Saturday to promote Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar, two democratic candidates running for separate U.S. Congressional seats. Cisneros is seeking to defeat long-time incumbent Henry Cuellar in Texas’s 28th Congressional District which covers Hidalgo and Starr counties all the way up to San Antonio.

During her appearance, the New York congresswoman stated she believes Texas is turning blue and its shift to electing democratic leaders is “inevitable.”

She spoke about the state’s power grid collapse during the February 2021 freeze, abortion rights, police brutality, and student loan debt, among other issues.

However, Ocasio-Cortez noted that people with the right values should be elected, regardless of their political party.

Cisneros has attracted the support of Ocasio-Cortez for her progressive stance on issues. The Democratic hopeful aims to fix the immigration system, establish universal healthcare, ensure abortion access for anyone who seeks the procedure, and help South Texas lead in renewable energy, among others.

In the March 2020 primary, Cisneros ran against Cuellar and lost by four percentage points. Cuellar has held his position since 2005 as a much more moderate Democrat than Cisneros intends to be.

Cuellar admonished Ocasio-Cortez’s visit and stated this election will not be swayed by “far-left celebrities.”

Governor Greg Abbott also responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s visit and stated she wants “to kill the ‘Texas Miracle.'” This is in response to her desire to “unionize the hell” out of Texas.

Abbott added that his gubernatorial opponent Beto O’Rourke’s plans to eliminate Texas’s Right-To-Work laws would also kill the “Texas Miracle.”