Anzalduas Park in Mission now open to the public

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March. It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As of Monday, January 10, 2022, Anzalduas Park in Mission will be open to the public.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must stay away from restricted areas.

The boat ramp area will follow normal operations, according to a flyer posted by Commissioner Everardo Villareal.

The park was closed in August 2021 in order to be used as a temporary migrant shelter and help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

For questions and more information on the park, you can call (956)585-4509.