Anzalduas Park in Mission now open to the public

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – As of Monday, January 10, 2022, Anzalduas Park in Mission will be open to the public.
Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must stay away from restricted areas.
The boat ramp area will follow normal operations, according to a flyer posted by Commissioner Everardo Villareal.
The park was closed in August 2021 in order to be used as a temporary migrant shelter and help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
For questions and more information on the park, you can call (956)585-4509.
