Anxious nursing home residents anticipate COVID-19 vaccine

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Nursing homes are next in line to receive vaccines as the occupants are one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID the vaccine brings a sign of hope.

The Retama Nursing Home houses temporary patients and long-term residents who say they are eager to receive the vaccine.

“Well, I am pretty excited about the vaccine, I’m very excited about and the reason I can’t wait to take it, because the sooner it will be behind us,” said resident Reynaldo Weaver.

This nursing home is scheduled to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks

“CVS actually will come on site, and provide not only the vaccine, but the monitoring of the second dosage as well,” said Retama’s administrator Jeff Tait.

But even staff say it was not without struggle to make it this far.

“Now that they are a little more lonely—lets say—us as nurses we tend to sit down with them and have them explain their feelings to us,” said Hugo De La Cruz

Especially for the elderly, who’s lives became more isolated than ever.

“Its been difficult—it’s life changing just like everybody else,” said resident Doug Reynolds. “I have underlying condition so I can’t go to the grocery store.”

A mixture of relief and pain to know the end is near. Reynolds hopes the vaccine can be available to everyone in need and is grateful for every one involved

“They were working as a team so I think our country needs to be proud of them,” said Reynolds.