RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following last week’s tragic mass shooting, an additional Rio Grande Valley school district has decided to end instruction early.

On Monday, Santa Maria Independent School District announced they will be canceling classes for the remainder of the school year, according to Santa Maria ISD.

The district addressed recent threats made to neighboring districts, sourcing threats as part of their decision to end the school year.

The Santa Maria ISD community joins in the mourning of the tragic losses we witnessed in Uvalde ISD earlier last week. These events have shaken Texas schools to the very core. These issues became all too apparent here at home with the recent events happening at neighboring school District’s in the Rio Grande Valley, that led to the arrests for terroristic threats from current and former students. Santa Maria ISD

Although the district has not received any threats, the district believes that the safety of its students is of the utmost importance.

The district thanked everyone for a fantastic school year and asked everyone to be safe this summer.

Starting Tuesday, our school administration along with the School Board of Trustees will begin planning for the next school year and come up with ways to further ensure the safety of our schools.