Another heat advisory issued for the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—After a very hot weekend, the heat and humidity continue for the Rio Grande Valley again Monday.

The heat index or “feels like” temperatures will be in the 108 to 115 degree range from midday until late afternoon.

Therefore, the National Weather Service in Brownsville has put a Heat Advisory in place from noon until 6 p.m. Monday for all of the Rio Grande Valley including coastal areas.

The intense heat and heat advisories go all the way into central, north and east Texas as well.

This combination of heat and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, give pets plenty of shade and water, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.