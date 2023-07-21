PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complaint filed by the Pharr Police Department provided new details on a teen’s involvement in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

Raul Axel Gonzalez, 19, has been charged with accident involving death after allegedly hitting and killing Rodolfo Trevino, and failing to stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident, police said.

At around 6:50 a.m., July 8, police responded to the 500 block of East Interstate 2 Frontage Road in reference to a welfare concern.

According to the complaint, the officer who responded to the scene reporting seeing Trevino laying on the side of the road. Trevino was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer’s testimony included seeing a Ford emblem, a broken fog lamp and pieces of the headlamp around the roadway where Trevino was found.

Surveillance video from the Pharr Police Communication building showed a dark-colored truck pulled onto the 100 block of E. Butler Street and came to a stop and continued east then north onto N. Birch Street.

Documents reveal the Pharr Police Department received an anonymous tip leading to the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle and the name of a person who is close to Gonzalez.

Police followed the tip and were able to locate the truck that allegedly struck and killed Trevino at a San Juan home. The truck had damages consistent with the evidence found at the accident scene, the document stated.

Gonzalez’s dad told police his son came home at about 4:30 a.m. and was intoxicated with the Ford truck already wrecked.

According to the document, Gonzalez woke his parents up, telling them he was in an accident and was unaware of what he hit.

Gonzalez was arrested on July 12 and released the same day on a $70,000 bond.