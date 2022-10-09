SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 Walk for Women Breast Cancer Awareness Walk took place an South Padre Island.

The Walk For Women Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Happens yearly at the Island. The event is an all-volunteer organization that aims to benefit women in the lower Rio Grande Valley.

The organization provides financial, prosthetic, and diagnostic support as they battle breast cancer,

“This is our 19th year. We’re very excited. And in the years that we started this, we’ve donated almost $500,000 to women in the valley who are fighting breast cancer,” event organizer Rees Langston told ValleyCentral.

“We don’t place any restrictions on what they do with the money. We just give them the check if they need it for treatment if they need it to pay the electricity or their mortgage bill. They can do whatever they want to do with that money”. Langston said.

Through the embrace of the community and annual fundraising event, walk for women is able to raise funds that are contributed to local area women fighting breast cancer.

Through the breast cancer awareness walk, walk for women offers a day to support the fighters, celebrate the survivors and honor the lives lost.

“We walk because we’ve been affected by breast cancer. We have family members, friends that we’ve lost to breast cancer, and some that are survivors.” walk participant Perla Garza said.

Of the more than $500,000 raised and donated, over $360,000 went to dozens of Valley women and their families.

As well as, $50,000 went to the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation for mammograms, and over $10,000 went to other medical organizations, including the American cancer society.