SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fall is in full swing and the annual Pumpkin Patch at the Sanchez Family Ranch is open for the public.

The pumpkin patch is open on Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5, and children age 12 & under get in for free.

The Sanchez Family Ranch is located at 2207 South San Antonio Ave. in San Juan.

For more information call (956) 651-5842.