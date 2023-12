MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chabad RGV and the city of McAllen will hold the RGV Annual Chanukah & Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Archer Park located at 101 N. Main St.

The city invites the public to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Enjoy hot latkes, a kosher hot dog stand, carnival rides, games for the kids, and more.

It is open to all and free for the entire family, according to the city.

Learn all about Hanukkah.