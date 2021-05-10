Annual Island Showcase set at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The annual Island Showcase will take place Tuesday, May 11 at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a release, there will be almost 60 South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce members will be in attendance.

There will also be raffle tickets and door prizes for everyone in attendance.

“Our local businesses need our support now more than ever, and this is a great way for the community to come together and show their support. Grab a friend and join us – you never know what you might discover, it might be something you have been looking for,” said Dianna Harvill, Marketing Director for the SPI Chamber, in the release.

The event is free and open to the public.