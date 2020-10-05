Annual Harlingen Police 5K run and walk goes virtual

HARLINGEN, Texas — Throughout October, the Harlingen Police department’s “Run with the Heroes” 5K run and walk will be held, but with one difference.

The department announced it has shifted the event to be virtual. A police spokesperson said participants will also get a shirt with a QR code that allows them to check in at the city’s Facebook page.

Officer Joe Gonzales, Harlingen Police Department District Representative said this run helps to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the Rio Grande Valley. For this year’s event all proceeds will go toward that organization.

“It’s because of this partnership with the community that we can provide these funds to places that need them.” said Gonzalez.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is not the only organization that this run helps. In the past they have raised money for organizations like Susan G. Komen, the Humane Society, and the Special Olympics.