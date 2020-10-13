Annual Día de Muertos exhibit open in Harlingen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas — The annual Día de Muertos exhibit is now on display at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum.

It celebrates the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead and currently there are nine altars set up. The exhibit also includes community involvement in which the altars are set up for loved ones and are open to anyone who wants to set one up.

Stefani Miller, museum coordinator said, “it’s a way to involve our community. Coming in and setting up an altar for a loved one to display. Just to remember and celebrate their life.”

Currently there are a few spots open for displays. If you are interested, email the museum or call 956-216-4901 to claim a spot. The exhibit will be open until Nov. 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday