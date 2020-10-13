Annual Día de Muertos exhibit open in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas — The annual Día de Muertos exhibit is now on display at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum.

It celebrates the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead and currently there are nine altars set up. The exhibit also includes community involvement in which the altars are set up for loved ones and are open to anyone who wants to set one up.

Stefani Miller, museum coordinator said, “it’s a way to involve our community. Coming in and setting up an altar for a loved one to display. Just to remember and celebrate their life.”

Currently there are a few spots open for displays. If you are interested, email the museum or call 956-216-4901 to claim a spot. The exhibit will be open until Nov. 8.