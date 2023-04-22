MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds attended the annual crawfish boil on Friday but the food and entertainment are not the only reason crowds turned out.

Over 6,000 pounds of crawfish were boiled and served to hundreds present at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes.

“We can fit, you know, quite a few people in there and whether in tables or standing or stadiums and for a concert that comes along with the great food,” said Luis Saldaña, Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show executive director. “It was perfect. It was really perfect and we’re glad to work with them.“

This year marks the first time the event was held at the Payne Auto Rodeo Arena. It is a venue Saldaña says is perfect for the musical artists lined up.

“The venue itself really lent itself to what they needed, you know, the nonprofit group that’s raising money to help support some really needy causes. We were glad to provide the opportunities,” said Saldaña.

Despite the weather, many Rio Grande Valley residents came out to experience the annual event.

“There was a good turnout, considering the weather, you know because we did have some hail in the Mission area, but it was my first crawfish and I really enjoyed it. A little spicy, but it was really, really wonderful and I really enjoyed it,” said Martha Puzio, local resident.

“Crawfish is great but I think that if we’re able to help other charities, I mean that’s what we’re here for,” said Henry Valladares, local resident.

All the proceeds collected today are going towards local charity organizations like the Foster Angels of South Texas who say this event will help many children.

“You know, it helps us just provide for these kids and give them back something that they probably didn’t get in the first place,” said Lucy Wolthoff, Director of the Rio Grande Valley Foster Angels of South Texas.