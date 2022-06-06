HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marks the start of Valley Baptist Health System’s (VBHS) Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.

The cereal drive is an annual partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley which began in 2017.

VBHS CEO Manny Vela said all cereal donations help support families who might not qualify for food programs.

“It coincides with the end of the school year because that’s when there are children who are lacking,” said Vela. “Our local school districts do a phenomenal job through the summertime as well, this is to supplement any of those kids who might fall through the cracks and might not qualify for those types of programs to have access to nutritional meals as well.”

According to Vela, last year’s cereal drive helped gather a total of 13,000 meals.

VBHS Chief Nursing Officer Stephen Hill said all cereal donations are welcome but does encourage healthier options to help fight obesity and diabetes.

“We do try to teach the kids and give them healthier cereals but there’s always fun cereals, we like to eat those too,” said Hill. “We’ve seen granolas come in usually good raisin brand, Cheerios are always a big one, Cheerios always comes across good.”

Vela and Hill said you can drop off cereal boxes at the Stillman Lobby information desk at VBHS in Brownsville or the Valley Baptist South Tower lobby in Harlingen.

If interested in donating virtually through the Food Bank of the RGV, click here.

The cereal drive runs through Monday, June 13.