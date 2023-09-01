MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Luis Manuel Aviña, known for his role as Junior P.Luche in the hit Mexican TV show La Familia P.Luche, is coming to McAllen for Anime Fiesta along with other big name Latin actors.

Anime Fiesta has collaborated with The Grid Arcade and The Flux and are bringing popular Spanish language anime voice actors such as Aviña.

Aviña will be a featured guest in the annual Anime Fiesta event at the new spanish actor booth. He will be appearing Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Grid Arcade Booth.

Aviña voiced characters in Spanish in shows such as Dragonball Super, Los Guerreros Del Zodiaco and Honor of Kings.

The trio have also announced two more Spanish-language voice actors who will be attending the event.

Laura Torres, who voiced characters in shows such as Rugrats, Daria, Rocket Power and Dragonball, will be in attendance.

Eduardo “Lalo” Garza, will also be attending Anime Fiesta. Garza voiced characters in Shrek, Narato Plaza Sesamo and Dragonball Z.

Both actors will be attending Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Grid Arcade Booth.

Anime Fiesta is a three-day event hosted from Sept. 8 to 10 at the McAllen Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now. VIP tickets are sold out.

General admission three-day pass tickets are being sold for $75. Friday general admission is $25. Saturday general admission is $35 and Sunday general admission is $30.

Kids 5 years and under enter for free. General admission for children 6 to 12 starts at $15.

For more information, visit animefiesta.net.