MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Pikachu! I choose you!” The voice behind popular childhood anime character Ash Ketchum from Pokémon recently visited the Rio Grande Valley to meet her fans.

Voice actor Veronica Taylor was a featured guest at the third annual Anime Fiesta convention hosted Oct. 1-2 at the McAllen Convention Center.

“I started acting when I was five and I did all my school plays,” Veronica Taylor told ValleyCentral. “I went to college and grad school for acting. I toured the United States with several acting companies.”

Taylor was initially a performer at Six Flags Great Adventure, where she auditioned for her first voiceover role.

Taylor has been a voice actor for 26 years and has played parts that include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sailor Moon, Seven of Seven, His and her Circumstances and her most popular role in Pokémon.

“I think I find something in all of my characters that resonates within me, and I can find a bit of me to resonate within the character,” Taylor said.

Taylor mentioned her difficulties with recording during the pandemic. Fortunately, for Taylor, she had set up to record from home while other companies were taking a while to adjust.

Throughout the years, Taylor said her career as a voice actor has been incredible. She has seen how giving 100% at work has affected people.

“The fact I can go to a booth where I can be very alone in there and come to a convention where you are very much not alone that you can see how far-reaching a project you worked on can go,” Taylor said.

Taylor has seen how big the Pokémon franchise has grown and continues to grow throughout the years. From fans growing up and showing their children, to the popularity of the phone app game Pokémon GO!, she is proud to be part of the community.

“When Pokémon Go! started taking off, people would be driving around in cities, cause I travel a lot, in all different cities with the Pokémon theme song blaring out of their cars. It was surreal,” Taylor said.

With many fans growing up with her shows, Taylor believes she was able to bring a feeling of nostalgia.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of people’s families,” Taylor said. “They have their memories of what they did before school, after school, on the weekends, playing Pokémon, watching Pokémon with their families, with their friends and so to be a part of that, it’s quite an honor.”

With the hundreds of Pokémon characters in the show, Taylor mentioned that her favorite is Pikachu. “I can watch a whole episode of just Pikachu and be totally satisfied,” she said.

Fans can look forward to meeting voice actors at South Texas Comic Con in April 2023 and Anime Fiesta in October 2023.