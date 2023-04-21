WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Supporters of Best Friends Animal Society wrote letters and painted signs at La Plazita Park to voice their support in keeping stray animals alive.

According to the BFAS, Weslaco Animal Care Services kill 58 percent more animals than the next highest killing shelter in Texas.

“We want some systematic and foundational change here in Weslaco, we know that this shelter is struggling and we’re here to provide support and really just lend a hand. We all want a better and healthier Weslaco for all of our animals,” Grassroots Advocacy Specialist for Best Friends Animal Society, Rebbekah Ramos said.

The overpopulation of stray animals in the Valley is an ongoing and growing issue. The organization said, there are multiple programs that can be put in place to help the situation remain under control.

“If you don’t have good vaccination protocols, if you’re not, you know if you’re not integrating spay neuter programming if you’re not delivering services to the residents who want to keep their pets, this problem is going to keep happening. So the solution, the sustainable solutions, lie in effective programming,” Director of Legislation and Advocacy, Laura Donahue said.

The City of Weslaco said, it will continue to meet all state of Texas standards for animal shelters and pass all state and local veterinarian inspections that occur at random.

They say they have spoken with Best Friends Animal Society about implementing new programs to help with the overpopulation of strays.