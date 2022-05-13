HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Shelters like the Harlingen Humane Society and Palm Valley Animal Society said they are struggling to keep up with the influx of stray animals.

Luis Quintanilla, Executive Director for the Harlingen Humane Society, said they have been a no-kill shelter for the past two years.

“It’s all thanks to the supporters, volunteers, adopters, and donors,” said Quintanilla.

In addition to the influx of animals, Quintanilla said the shelter is currently understaffed. He encourages everyone to help rehome stray animals and spay and neuter pets as soon as possible.

“We try to focus on the community first, whether it is pet food or creating new Facebook pages so that people can rehome animals themselves. Before they ever have to get here and now providing low-cost spay-neuter to the community,” said Quintanilla. “Our low-cost spay-neuter starts anywhere from $85 depending on the animal.”

According to Donna Casamento, Executive Director for the Palm Valley Animal Society, access to low-cost spay and neutering has been a struggle for residents.

“Everybody is backed up and I know that some vets can get up to 20 to 30 calls a day for people requesting to bring in new pets and they are getting turned away,” she said.

Casamento said Palm Valley Animal Society is also in need of veterinarians to care for the animals at their shelters.

“We currently have two open positions for veterinarians so if you are a vet and you want to come down to a place where you can make a huge difference, coming to Palm Valley Animal Society would be a great opportunity for you,” said Casamento. “You would be welcomed with open arms.”

Anyone interested in helping Palm Valley Animal Society and the Harlingen Humane Society is encouraged to reach out.