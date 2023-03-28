MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in temporarily fostering a dog.

Tuesday’s inclement weather has flooded the entire kennel areas at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society of Mission shelter.

According to a Facebook video post from the Humane Society, emergency fosters are needed to keep dogs dry.

Video credit: Rio Grande Valley Humane Society

“We are asking that if you can foster a dog for us just while we take care of the flooding,” the person in the video said. “All our rooms are starting to get clogged. The dogs were ankle high in water. Right now we have the city working on getting everything taken care of.”

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 29th at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society of Mission shelter located on 227 Abelino Farias St.