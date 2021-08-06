PVAS calls on community to foster pets displaced by eviction crisis

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is preparing for an incoming wave of surrendered animals due to the end of the national eviction moratorium, and they are asking for the public’s help in caring for the excess animals.

For months, the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) has been at capacity, and now they are preparing for another wave of incoming pets as the end of the national eviction moratorium may force renters to surrender their animals.

Numbers gathered by the Human Animal Support Services (HASS), estimate that 14,786 pets could enter the Palm Valley Animal Society in the next 30 to 90 days.

The website calculated that 65% of the 10,340 people at risk of being evicted have an average of 2.2 animals in Hidalgo County.

Around the U.S., an estimated 8 million animals could end up at shelters because of the evictions. This also means that PVAS will not be able to transfer animals to their rescue partner shelters, as they will also be at capacity.

In the worst-case scenario that a majority of those animals are surrendered, PVAS is asking for the public’s help in caring for animals that do not need to enter the shelter.

PVAS Development Coordinator, Julian Whitacre said there are many things the public can do to help with the influx.

Fostering

Fostering an animal helps the shelter make room for other incoming animals that may need more attention. Supplies are provided to care for the animal and there is no required amount of time that you will need to keep the animal; You can keep it for as short as a week to a couple of months. To foster, sign up online here.

“If you are at risk of being evicted, we ask that you visit our website,” said Whitacre. “We have so many resources on there that you can use to rehome your pet.”

Holding on to the animal

If the animal is not in need of medical attention, it is best that you hold on to the animal and do not bring it to the shelter as they already have too many animals present and it may not be good for their health.

“We have so many animals in our care that the shelter is a stressful environment for them and we want them to have the best life possible,” said Whitacre.

Find the animal a home

You can ask within your family or friends if anyone can take in an animal or you can use the PVAS website resources to rehome the animal before considering taking it to the shelter.

“There are free services available, like home-to-home, where you can post your animal on to this website and find an owner, someone who is willing to take your pet through there before bringing them into the shelter,” said Whitacre.

Voluntering

If taking in an animal is not within your capabilities, you can also help the shelter by volunteering. Whitacre explained that the shelter is currently understaffed.

“We are always in need of dog treats, dog toys, cat toys, cat treats, as well as beds, blankets, and towels – even if they’re used, as long as their washed, you can bring them here to PVAS and that is extremely helpful to us.”

Leaving the animal alone

Another way to help when a shelter is at capacity is to leave animals that look healthy and are not in immediate danger alone. When finding a stray animal in the street, it may be best to leave it there. Experts say removing an animal that has established its territory will only make room for another stray animal to move in. Sometimes they may be used to living in that environment.