EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is looking for families to temporarily foster pets through the weekend, given the chilly forecast.

Temporary fosters are made posible through the societies Paw-jama Party program, a weekend fostering project where you give a dog a break from the shelter for just a few days.

Not only does the temporary foster give pets a break from the shelter, but it also gives them a warm home for the next few days.

Those interested can visit the Trenton Center to sign up to foster and get their Paw-jama Party foster dog.

Palm Valley Animal Society asks fosters to be picked up Thursday and droped off Monday. For more information on how to foster, call (956) 278-0702.