SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Animal rescue groups and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are offering pet owners a free spay and neuter clinic.

As a response to pet overpopulation in the Rio Grande Valley, spay and neuter clinics help reduce the number of animals that are taken into a local shelter and minimize the number of annual euthanizing.

“When we spay and neuter our pets, we reduce the number of homeless animals on the streets,” said Sonia Venecia, CEO and Founder of Yaqui Animal Rescue.

Yaqui Animal Rescue, Loving Texas Pet Assistance, Amazing Small Animal Practice and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are addressing a waiting list of over 100 cats and dogs scheduled to be spayed or neutered.

“Most importantly, we significantly reduce the number of animals euthanized for lack of space. This is a community issue,” said Venecia.

Due to high demand for spay and neuter services, this will be a closed clinic. Future low cost clinics will be open to the public soon.