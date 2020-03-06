The 2019-2020 Remarkable Woman for the Rio Grande Valley is?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – After months of recognizing the Remarkable Women contestants in the Rio Grande Valley, the winner is…

During Local 23’s Friday morning update, the winner was announced. And she is… Aurora Garcia of Palmview, Texas. We introduced you to her a few weeks back. Aurora was nominated by her father, Joel Garcia, who lost his eyesight in 2003. Without hesitation Aurora put aside her career to care for him and help motivate him during his journey.

Aurora Garcia, Remarkable Women winner, “I took the year off because now my dad is suffering from end-stage renal failure. I felt I needed to stop my career and stay home with my father and you know make sure that he is living his best life and he is also getting the treatment that he needs to do and that he doesn’t feel alone.”

Aurora says her sacrifices are worth it because she gets to spend time with her father and family. Aurora’s next stop is New York City where she will be attending the Mel Robbins Show. And potentially be named Nexstar’s 2020 woman of the year.