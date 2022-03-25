BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In early February, human remains were found at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

The remains turned out to be from a prehistoric Native American tribe that lived in the area.

For thousands of years before European contact, the Coahuiltecan Native American tribe made the Rio Grande Valley their home. After the remains were identified, they were reinterred where they were found.

Archaeologist Rolando Garza said that studying historical sites like the one found in February needs to be done.

“It’s important,” Garza said. “It’s like you as a person. What’s happened in your past, what’s happened throughout your life, makes you who you are today. Same thing with societies.”

The remains were found by someone who was hunting in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge during a period when hunters were allowed onto the land. Garza said he hopes to see more land saved from development in a similar manner to Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge because of discoveries like this.

“This is the record, they’re significant, it’s all we have,” Garza said when discussing the limited number of Coahuiltecan sites in the area. “They are sites categorized by low artifact density, but it’s the only way we’re going to get a window into the past of how these people subsisted and lived.”

While archaeological sites for the Coahuiltecan are not extremely common, Garza said we have been able to learn interesting things from the ones that have been found.

Garza said we know that the Coahuiltecan traded with groups in Mesoamerica because of ceramics found in dig sites. “It’s really unusual for a culture that doesn’t employ agriculture, that’s not necessarily sedentary, to have ceramics,” he said.

He hoped the discovery would spark an interest in the history of the RGV and encouraged everyone to attend an archaeological fair held at the Palo Alto Battlefield in October.

The fair is being held “to provide the community with an opportunity to learn about the field of archaeology, to learn about local archaeological resources, and to instill the value or appreciation of resource preservation,” he said.