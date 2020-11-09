‘An achievement for all women’: Organization discusses the significance of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Kamala Harris has been projected as the country’s next Vice President, making history in a few ways.

“See yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they may have never seen it before,” said Vice President-Elect Harris in her acceptance speech Saturday night.

Harris will soon take on the highest political role a woman in America has ever held. On top of being the first woman elected Vice President, she is also the first Black and Indian American in the position.

Thelma Tamez, President of the Organization of Women Executives (OWE) says Harris’ achievement is an achievement for all women.

“Right now, what’s happening with Ms. Harris is she’s showcasing that possibility for little girls and inspiring [them] to really go out there and support each other,” said Tamez.

While this organization, which was founded more than 40 years ago, did not endorse a candidate, Tamez says there is excitement among the members over another glass ceiling being shattered.

“What’s happening, I think, is something many of our members can actually reflect on,” she said. “We do have many members in male-dominated industries where they’re taking the lead.”

OWE Treasurer, Anita Moon says the organization’s members are diverse in backgrounds and occupations. For those in politics, Harris’ win can help them go further by learning how to make their voices heard, even if they are the only woman in the room.

“How she learned to cope with the different ways of coming up in the political spectrum,” said Moon.

Tamez and Moon add when women help uplift and support one another anything can be achieved.

In her speech Saturday, Harris said she will not be the last woman in the Vice-Presidential office.