HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross held a recruiting event for those interested in volunteering.

The Saturday event was set up as an open house recruitment for the community to get the chance to learn how to help local Red Cross chapters.

Participants who sign up and volunteer can learn a variety of life saving strategies such as CPR.

“Once you become a volunteer, you tell us what you can work. We now have the option, you can do it in person, you can do it virtually,” Senior Disaster Manager, Alex Garcia said. “We have options for individuals sometimes to sit at home, never leave the comfort of their home and be able to assist us.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or want to learn different ways to volunteer, can visit at redcross.org and click under volunteers.