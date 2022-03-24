HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Devastation continues across Texas as many tornadoes touch down damaging an estimated 1,000 homes. The state is also dealing with wildfires and the American Red Cross has stepped up its efforts to help.

“We’ve sent volunteers to the Houston area as well as to East Texas around Nacogdoches. There were tornadoes and a lot of devastation damage there,” said Dr. David Luna, the Executive Director, American Red Cross, South Texas Chapter.

While Central Texas is dealing with the disastrous tornadoes, other parts are being impacted by flames. Rio Grande Valley officials are warning of wildfires due to the dry and windy conditions. Luna said the Red Cross is ready to answer those calls.

“Typically that’s when our fire calls go up and we respond and help the families whose homes have usually in most cases been completely burnt down to the ground or major damage,” said Luna.

He added that the Red Cross’ main focus is education and preparation. This is why Luna said they head to schools and businesses to share tips on how to get ready in case of a natural disaster. Right now, hurricane preparedness is on the top of their list.

“There’s never enough training because we all need to be prepared with how to prepare in a hurricane,” said Luna.

In order to be fully prepared, Luna said volunteers are needed to get the work done and help those in need.

“We’re always in need of volunteers, there’s never enough,” he said. “We currently have over 100 volunteers on our roster but you know people come and go.”

If you can’t volunteer, providing financial help is another way to lend a helping hand. A large portion of the money will be used to provide support for families.

“We’re asking folks to consider donating to the Red Cross so we can be able to bring up a lot of these materials so we can use them in times of disaster,” said Luna.

For more information on how you can donate or become a volunteer, visit the American Red Cross.